Russian premier departs to Kazakhstan on three-day working visit

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on January 29-31, the Russian government’s press service reported.

He is expected to meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov to discuss the entire range of trade, economic, scientific, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Special attention will be paid to Russian-Kazakh projects in energy, industry, transport, agriculture and other areas.

According to the Russian government’s press service, around 30 investment projects with Russia’s participation are under way in Kazakhstan, including projects in car industry, railroad rolling stock manufacturing, nuclear power generation and chemical industry.

Moscow and Astana successfully cooperate within the framework of international organizations and share similar approaches to the majority of global issues, the press service said.

EAEU Intergovernmental Council and digital forum

Also, Mishustin will participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting, the first in 2025 and the 42nd overall. The heads of EAEU governments will discuss topical issues, related to the development of Eurasian economic integration and cooperation in all key areas.

Apart from that, the Russian premier will attend the Digital Almaty 2025 forum, due on January 31 and February 1.