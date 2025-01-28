Russian troops liberate Dvurechnaya community in Kharkov Region — top brass

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Dvurechnaya in the Kharkov Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Dvurechnaya in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 25 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 25 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units operating in the Kharkov direction inflicted casualties on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 25 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and two motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two field artillery guns and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 330 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 330 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three Western-made artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, two mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Topoli, Zapadnoye, Peschanoye, Lozovaya, Kopanki, Zelyony Gai and Krasnoye Pervoye in the Kharkov Region, Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Yampol, Grigorovka and Ivanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours totaled as many as 330 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers and six motor vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four field artillery guns of the Ukrainian army, including three Western-made weapons, two enemy electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units took better lines and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of two mechanized and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoye, Yantarnoye, Zelenovka, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Chasov Yar and Dachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 220 personnel, two US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, three motor vehicles and a US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery gun, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 600 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 600 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of four mechanized and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, two National Guard brigades and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Shcherbinovka, Dzerzhinsk, Lysovka, Krymskoye, Zverevo, Novoyelizavetovka, Vozdvizhenka, Yasenevoye, Novovasilevka and Kotlino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 600 personnel, two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, seven motor vehicles and a field artillery gun, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 115 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 115 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Bogatyr, Vremevka and Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 115 personnel, a tank, two motor vehicles and four field artillery guns, including a Western-made weapon, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 40 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 40 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Stepnogorsk, Novopokrovka and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 40 personnel and three motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia pounds Ukrainian military airfields, UAV and naval drone assembly sites over day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields, UAV and naval drone assembly workshops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields, production workshops and storage sites of unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed boats and amassed enemy manpower and equipment in 152 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 64 Ukrainian UAVs, 15 HIMARS rockets over day

Russian air defense forces shot down 64 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 15 HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 15 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 64 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 652 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 41,635 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 20,870 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,510 multiple rocket launchers, 21,022 field artillery guns and mortars and 30,853 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.