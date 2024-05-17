Expert sees attack on Slovak PM as challenge to all opponents of war in Ukraine

BEIRUT, May 17. /TASS/. The assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was a politically-motivated attack on a statesman opposing the war in Ukraine, Adnan Sayed Hussein, former Lebanese minister of state and Lebanese University professor, told TASS.

"This is a challenge to all opponents of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine," Hussein, a leading Arab expert on international law, said. "The attack on Robert Fico means that the forces in the West, particularly inside NATO, that are increasing their saber-rattling and threatening Russia have moved on to the open persecution of European politicians calling for a peaceful solution," Hussein added.

The expert points out that the attack came at a time when a large batch of weapons is being prepared to be sent to Ukraine and discussions are underway on increasing military assistance to Kiev to $100 bln.

"Some leaders of NATO member states are already talking about the possibility of interfering in the conflict in Ukraine and sending troops there," he went on to say. "In this regard, I see the assassination attempt on the Slovak prime minister as the culmination of the West’s frenzied anti-Russian campaign," Hussein noted.

According to him, "using terrorist methods to settle scores with reasonable politicians is absolutely unacceptable." "It signals the dangerous moral degradation of the European elite, so the supporters of a peaceful Europe are now facing the challenge of resisting the militaristic frenzy and manifestations of Russophobia," the analyst stressed.

An armed attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico took place in the town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. The shooter was detained. According to the Slovak media, writer Juraj Cintula attacked Fico for political reasons as he disagreed with his views and the government’s policies.