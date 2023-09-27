Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. About 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen have already surrendered to Russian forces using the special 149.200 "Volga" radio frequency, which has been operating since mid-summer, operational services told TASS.

"Now more than 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen have already chosen life and used the 149.200 'Volga' frequency to surrender. The captives are being fed; they are being provided with all necessary medical care," the source said, noting that the dedicated radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone.

He pointed out that the number of captives surrendering has increased recently. This is due, among other things, to the pro-Russian underground, whose activists spread information about the option of surrendering in the special military operation zone in those cities controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces.

"There have already been cases in [the frontline village of] Rabotino when Ukrainian fighters made use of the 149.200 'Volga' frequency to surrender in entire groups," the Union of Veterans of the Special Military Operation told TASS.

The 149.200 frequency, which can be accessed on any digital radio, is specially designated to be used by Ukrainian servicemen as a channel for communicating their intention to surrender to the Russian military, which can then locate them and take them captive safely, thus saving the Ukrainian servicemen from risking their lives crossing minefields to reach the Russian lines. The project has been operational since mid-summer.