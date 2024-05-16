New relations, successes of China's automobile industry: what Putin, Xi said in Beijing

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russia and China have built exemplary relations of a new type based on mutual trust, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping told a joint news conference following bilateral talks in Beijing.

The Russian leader thanked his Chinese counterpart for his proposals concerning a settlement in Ukraine. Xi expressed his readiness to continue playing a constructive role in this process. TASS has summarized the gist of what Putin and Xi said at the talks and afterwards.

On bilateral relations

According to Putin, the partnership between Moscow and Beijing "will serve as a model of how ties between neighboring states should be built." He said it was logical that his first foreign visit after re-election was to China: "Of course, there is a certain symbolism here, but not only."

The relations between Russia and China, as Xi Jinping stressed, have "overcome difficulties and grown stronger" over 75 years: "China and Russia have shown the others an example of building a new type of interstate relations and relations between large neighbors."

Fair world order

Russia and China, Putin said, "work in concert to create a more just and democratic multipolar world order," which should be based, among other things, on "an accurate balance of interests of all participants in the global community." Economic development institutions such as the World Trade Organization and the G20 should be revitalized and brought "in line with modern realities."

"Unilateral hegemony, bloc-to-bloc confrontation and power politics directly threaten world peace and the security of all countries," Xi said.

The two leaders said it was necessary to build a "robust and adequate security architecture" in the Asia-Pacific Region, where there should be no place for "closed military-political alliances." In addition, they will "go ahead with efforts to pair integration processes within the EAEU and China's Belt and Road initiative with a view to forming a Greater Eurasian Partnership in the future," Putin added.

Situation in Ukraine

Putin said he and Xi Jinping would be discussing "the entire foreign policy agenda at an informal meeting this evening."

"Of course, I, for my part, will brief the Chinese president on the situation around the Ukrainian crisis."

He also said that Moscow was "grateful to Chinese friends" for their proposals for resolving the situation in Ukraine.

Xi stated that China and Russia were in favor of a political settlement of the crisis: "The Chinese side hopes for speedy restoration of peace and stability on the European continent and is ready to continue to play its constructive role to this end."

On economic cooperation

The timely introduction of settlements between Russia and China in national currencies has contributed to the deepening of trading and investment ties: "The share of the ruble and yuan in Russian-Chinese commercial transactions already exceeds 90%, and this share continues to grow," said Putin.

The two countries will be strengthening contacts among banks and "energetically use national payment systems" to companies’ benefit, he stressed. The Russian leader also emphasized the strengthening of cooperation in nuclear power, the growth of agricultural trade and cooperation in the automotive industry, where China is making 'quite obvious progress.'"

On sports

Putin recalled the Chinese athletes’ impressive performance at the first Games of the Future in Kazan: "We hope that China will become an active supporter for and host one of the forthcoming Games of the Future events."

Russia is also looking forward to welcoming athletes from China to major sporting events as the BRICS Games, the Children of Asia Summer Games and the World Friendship Games.