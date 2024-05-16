Russia developing thermal imager for Black Sea Fleet to repel night naval drone attacks

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian specialists are developing a thermal imaging system for the Black Sea Fleet to effectively repel enemy overnight naval drone attacks, CEO of Laboratory PPSh Denis Oslomenko told TASS on Thursday.

"There is a problem with a lack of thermal imaging equipment for gunners because all main attacks by seaborne drones are conducted at night, if you have paid attention to that. We produce thermal imaging sights and sight systems that we are now adapting for the PKM [the upgraded Kalashnikov machine gun], the Kord [machine gun] and for entire small arms that are currently employed against naval drones. They are being engineered in interaction with the Black Sea Fleet," the chief executive said.

The devices help detect targets at a distance of over 1 km. In addition, the watchman on the upper deck should be provided with thermal imaging binoculars to indicate the azimuth of gunboats’ movements to the gunners with machine guns at the time when the gunboats are just approaching to effectively repulse such attacks, he elaborated.

Laboratory PPSh is a Russian company that provides information security services and products, including telephone line protectors, wireless communications blockers and drone suppressors, in particular, LPD-801 and LPD-802 anti-drone guns and the Triton electronic warfare system.