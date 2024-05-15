Ukraine’s military has about 2,000-strong garrison in Kherson — resistance fighters

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has about 2,000-strong garrison in Kherson and has amassed its major forces in the suburbs, the Kherson Resistance guerilla unit commander told TASS on Wednesday.

"There have been relatively few troops in Kherson lately. They are actually stationed in the suburbs. The garrison itself numbers 2,000 troops at best and they are scattered across various deployment areas," he said.

Ukrainian service members have been moving little in the city lately and normally only at night, he added.