Hungarian premier slams EU reluctance to negotiate with Russia

VIENNA, October 31. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized Europe’s reluctance to engage in talks with Moscow.

"Negotiations are necessary. Wars without any [diplomatic] contacts are rare; this is barbaric from the diplomatic standpoint. The fact that Europe is pleased with the lack of communication with Moscow is barbarity and nonsense," he said during an event, organized by the Weltwoche newspaper in Viena.

In his opinion, Ukraine has no chance of achieving its goals, and "the situation is getting worse day by day."

"A competent analyst will tell you that Ukraine cannot win. <…> A smart person will say that all we need is a pause and a ceasefire," he said.

In his opinion, Europe should see the cessation of hostilities as its main goal, instead of prioritizing attempts to defeat Russia. France and Germany need to play a key role in this process, so Orban called upon Berlin and Paris to hurry up and initiate the talks.

"We need to negotiate with Russia openly, and not behind the scenes," he said.