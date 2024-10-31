Ruscon launches scheduled service for delivering package freight from Israel to Russia

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Ruscon has launched a scheduled service of delivering less than container loads (LCL) from Israel to Russia, the multimodal transport operator said on its Telegram channel.

"Ruscon, the multimodal integrator of services of the Delo Group of Companies, starts the scheduled service of LCL deliveries from Israel to Russia. Small batches of goods will be consolidated now in a warehouse in the port of Haifa. They will depart from there in high-capacity containers to the marine terminal of the group in Novorossiysk," the company said.

Cargoes will be de-consolidated at the dry terminal in Novorossiysk and then delivered to Russian regions by services of group companies.

The service is suitable for a wide range of cargoes, including hazardous and chemical ones. The time for the marine component of the route is ten days, with shipping planned twice per month.