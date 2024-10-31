MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry dismisses "German scenario" for peace in Ukraine; analysts predict the upcoming US presidential election will shape the political and economic landscape; and Kiev seeks "energy deal" with Moscow. These stories have dominated Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Media: Russian Foreign Ministry dismisses 'German scenario' for peace in Ukraine Moscow has dismissed the so-called "German scenario" for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, which would involve the Kiev-controlled regions joining NATO while Russia retains the areas it currently holds. This statement was made by Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in an interview with Izvestia. The "German scenario" refers to the post-World War II situation in Germany, where West Germany joined NATO in 1955, while East Germany became a member of the Warsaw Pact. Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, warns that implementing a similar scenario in Ukraine would inevitably lead to the deployment of NATO infrastructure, posing a direct military threat to Russia. "We understand that the demilitarization of Ukraine is one of the key objectives of our special military operation, and NATO membership contradicts that goal. NATO bases and weaponry that threaten our country would likely be established there eventually," he emphasized. Meanwhile, Washington is reportedly interested in the "German scenario" for resolving the conflict, fearing that the longer Russia's offensive continues, the fewer areas in Ukraine will remain under US influence, according to political scientist Igor Pshenichny. In Germany, political parties are divided over the Ukraine situation, as noted by Vedomosti. Matthias Miersch, Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party, has recently called for recognition of the political legacy of former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who has faced accusations of maintaining close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. German society is clearly demanding changes in political approaches, remarked Artyom Sokolov, a researcher at the European Studies Institute of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. Berlin's decision to abandon Russian energy supplies has significantly impacted the German economy, leading to a need for the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reassess its policies. The reevaluation of Schroeder’s role reflects this shift. Regarding changes in the Social Democratic Party’s stance on the Ukraine conflict, Sokolov noted that constructive statements are often met with a flurry of critical responses. Izvestia: US presidential election set to shape political and economic landscape The United States will hold its presidential election next Tuesday, November 5, featuring incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on the ballot. The outcome is expected to have significant implications for various areas, particularly US policy towards Ukraine and Russia, as well as the economy, Izvestia reports.

Viktoria Zhuravlyova, deputy director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, believes that two potential scenarios for Ukraine and Russia will emerge depending on the election's result. "If Harris wins, she is highly likely to continue the current administration’s policy, which includes providing extensive support to Ukraine ‘to achieve a victorious end,’" the analyst stated. Conversely, if Trump is elected, the situation could change dramatically, as he has consistently expressed his opposition to supporting Ukraine. Even if funding for Kiev is not completely halted, the primary responsibility would likely shift to European nations, according to Zhuravlyova. However, she notes that there would be no change regarding Russia. Konstantin Blokhin, a leading researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Center for Security Studies, emphasizes that Trump views Russia not as an adversary but as a potential partner for agreements. In this context, Ukraine is seen as "a bargaining chip in a major geopolitical game." Blokhin also suggests that a Trump victory would likely lead to increased pressure on China and Iran, alongside a rise in support for Israel. Zhuravlyova expects Trump to maintain strong backing for Israel while adopting a tougher stance on Palestine. "Harris will probably seek a compromise, and her administration will endeavor to facilitate an end to the conflict. Democrats are likely to exert some influence on Israel to encourage a cessation of military operations," she noted. Regarding economic implications, the effects of the US election are already evident, as the US dollar has recently strengthened against major global currencies. Alexander Rudoy, deputy chief of the international project implementation department at the State University of Management’s Office for International Cooperation, attributes this to investor expectations that the US Federal Reserve will maintain a soft monetary policy and reduce interest rates in November. Analysts suggest that if Trump wins, the dollar could strengthen further due to his pledge to increase import taxes, whereas a victory for Harris may lead to a weakening of the US national currency. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Kiev seeks 'energy deal' with Moscow amid winter blackout fears As Ukraine’s power grid operator, Ukrenergo, warns of potential major blackouts this winter due to continued Russian strikes on the country's energy infrastructure, media reports indicate preliminary discussions between Kiev and Moscow regarding a mutual cessation of such attacks. Experts consulted by Nezavisimaya Gazeta believe that the parties may be exchanging views on the potential resumption of negotiations. These reports evoke memories of the 2022 grain deal, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations to facilitate agricultural exports. However, Moscow withdrew from the agreement a year later, citing the failure to fulfill obligations made to Russia. This raises the question of why Russia would enter into any new agreement with Ukraine that violates previous commitments. Igor Yushkov, a leading analyst at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, emphasized that the primary objective of Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy facilities was to diminish the country’s military capacity. Without consistent electricity, it becomes challenging to charge drones—widely used in the conflict—and to keep the remaining defense enterprises operational. The situation would have been even more dire had the Russian military sought to compel Ukraine to shut down its nuclear power plants, which Moscow has so far avoided attacking. Nevertheless, ensuring that the Kiev authorities prioritize electricity for the civilian population over defense needs poses a significant challenge. Despite this, Russia has been considerate of Ukrainian civilians' interests when conducting such strikes. Yushkov noted that last winter, Russia began its strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure only after the heating season had concluded. Currently, reports indicate fewer missile attacks on Ukrainian strategic assets, though substations near the frontline continue to come under fire. Speculation suggests that Moscow and Kiev initiated discussions on mutually halting these attacks prior to the Ukrainian military's incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6. Following that event, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that no talks could occur while Ukrainian forces were on Kursk soil. However, since the Russian leadership views this as a temporary situation, the parties may currently be exploring the possibility of resuming dialogue. Nevertheless, the feasibility of new negotiations remains highly questionable, as the Kiev authorities have repeatedly violated previous agreements, Yushkov concluded. Izvestia: Georgia's shift in public sentiment toward Russia amid political changes Public sentiment toward Russia is evolving in Georgia, as evidenced by the results of the recent parliamentary election, where the pro-Western opposition suffered defeat.