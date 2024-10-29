US media avoid supporting election candidates due to alleged Russian ties — MFA

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Several US publications are refraining from supporting any presidential election candidates due to their alleged ties to Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on her Telegram channel.

"American newspapers and media owners are systematically refusing to support any candidate in the US election. This time, they can’t support anyone because both candidates are labeled 'Russian,'" Zakharova said. "The US media has tagged [Donald] Trump in this way, spinning stories for nearly ten years. Meanwhile, [Russian President] Putin has expressed support for [Kamala] Harris’ candidacy. As a result, the media landscape in the US is divided and has led itself into a dead end," the spokeswoman added.

"I’ve always wondered, on what basis, in a democratic society as Washington claims to be, would the independent media pledge allegiance not to the sitting president but to a candidate? Isn’t that biased journalism? Isn’t it akin to asset allocation in futures? Isn’t it direct influence on the audience under the guise of a plurality of opinion?" the diplomat continued.

The general presidential election in the United States is set for November 5, where former President Donald Trump will contest the presidency as the Republican nominee against Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris.