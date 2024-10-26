Iran says Israel struck from US-controlled area in Iraq

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. Israel used an Iraqi area controlled by US troops for its latest attack on Iran, the General Staff of the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces said in a statement.

"Enemy warplanes of the Zionists (Israel - TASS) conducted open aggression and violated international law this Saturday morning <...>, using a territory controlled by the terrorist US army in Iraq, 100 km away from the border with Iran," Tasnim quoted the statement.

On July 23, Reuters reported that there were around 2,500 US troops in Iraq.