Caspian countries jointly contribute to stability in Eurasia — Lavrov

KASPIYSK /Republic of Dagestan/, October 31. /TASS/. Joint work of the Caspian region countries contributes to ensuring stability in Eurasia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to the participants of the 2nd International Caspian Digital Forum.

"Joint work of the Caspian countries makes a significant contribution to ensuring stability and sustainable development in Eurasia, objectively contributes to strengthening the multipolar principles of international life," the minister said.

The Five Caspian Sea countries include Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Lavrov noted that the initiatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin to form a Greater Eurasian Partnership and create a sustainable architecture of equal and indivisible security on the entire Eurasian continent are aimed at solving these problems.

"The Caspian region has enormous development potential in trade, economic, transport, transit, environmental, scientific, humanitarian and other spheres. Each of them needs modern digital solutions. The specific steps of the Russian Digital Development Ministry to strengthen this promising area of interaction between the Caspian Five deserve every support," Lavrov said.

Addressing the forum participants, the Russian Foreign Minister expressed confidence that the agenda of the event "provides ample opportunities for a thorough discussion of breakthrough digital solutions and joint projects to develop a digital ecosystem for Caspian cooperation."

"The topic of digitalization of logistics is of great practical interest, including in the context of simplifying and facilitating the movement of goods within the North-South international transport corridor. I am convinced that the exchange of opinions will be fruitful, and its results will contribute to the expansion of cooperation within the Caspian Five," he stressed.

About the forum

The 2nd International Caspian Digital Forum is underway from October 31 to November 1 in Kaspiysk, the republic of Dagestan, Russia’s North Caucasus. The forum is sponsored by Russia’s Digital Development Ministry and Foreign Ministry, the government of Dagestan and Digital Forums LLC with the support of ANO Digital Economy. TASS is the general information partner of the event.