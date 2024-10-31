Georgian Interior Ministry detains two people for mass ballot stuffing on election day

TBILISI, October 31. /TASS/. Georgian Interior Ministry officials have detained two persons on charges of mass ballot stuffing at one of the polling stations in the Marneuli district on the parliamentary election day, the agency said in a statement.

"The investigation revealed that on October 26, during the parliamentary elections, the suspects illegally inserted ballots into the ballot box at polling station 69 in the village of Sadakhlo, located in the Marneuli district," the statement reads.

The Georgian Central Election Commission had to annul the election results at the polling station due to the incident. This offense carries a maximum sentence of two years' imprisonment, according to the Interior Ministry. Currently, the agency is investigating a criminal case under the article addressing the deliberate falsification of election-related documents, including electoral lists, protocols, ballots, registration journals, and checklists.

The Georgian Prosecutor General's Office announced on Wednesday that it had opened a criminal case over alleged election fraud. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who has already stated she will not testify, has been summoned for questioning.

Elections in Georgia

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26, employing the widespread use of electronic ballot boxes for the first time. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party got 54.08% of the vote. As the winner it has the right to form the government on its own. Four opposition parties cleared the five-percent threshold: Coalition for Change had 10.92%, Unity-National Movement — 10.12%, Strong Georgia — 8.78%, and Gakharia for Georgia — 7.76%. All opposition parties that have entered parliament refuse to recognize the results of the elections, so does the Georgian president. According to Zourabichvili, the Central Election Commission data is rigged and in reality the opposition received more votes than the Georgian Dream party and therefore has the majority of seats in parliament.