Musk predicts 'crushing victory' for Trump following early voting results

NEW YORK, October 29. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk opined that Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump is heading towards a "crushing victory" in next week’s presidential election as he compared the results of early votes in Pennsylvania of four years ago and this year.

"Early votes in Pennsylvania now show Republicans doing 435k better than Democrats vs the same date in 2020. [US President Joe] Biden’s margin of victory was only 80k in 2020. Trending towards a crushing victory," Musk wrote on his page on X.

The United States will hold its presidential election on November 5. Trump was nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate for president. He is running against US Vice President Kamala, the Democratic presidential nominee.