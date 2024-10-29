Iran’s president threatens Israel with more powerful strike

DUBAI, October 29. /TASS/. Iran could vastly reduce Israel's military capabilities by striking it with a greater force compared with the October 1 attack, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"We must put [Israel] in its place. If the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) wants to undermine our security, we are also capable of damaging their security, and they will receive a much more powerful response than before," Pezeshkian said at a cabinet meeting in remarks carried by Iran's government-owned broadcaster.

"The US will never be able to force us to give up our positions," the Iranian president added.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces said it struck military sites inside Iran in response to "numerous continuous attacks." Iran’s air defense forces said in a statement that military facilities in the Ilam, Tehran and Khuzestan provinces came under attack, but suffered limited damage as air defense systems successfully repelled the main attack. At least four Iranian soldiers and one civilian were killed in the Israeli strikes.

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile strike on Israel in response to the assassinations of key figures in the leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Israel Defense Forces General Staff pledged a retaliation, while Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that strikes on Israel in that case would be even more powerful.