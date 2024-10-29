Europe, France need Russia, which can do without Europe — de Gaulle's grandson

PARIS, October 29. /TASS/. Europe and France will not be able to exist without Russia, which can do without European countries, grandson of former French President Charles de Gaulle, social activist Pierre de Gaulle said at the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the USSR and France.

"All political and economic experience shows that Russia can do without Europe, while Europe and France cannot do without Russia," de Gaulle emphasized.

According to him, "cooperation with Russia is necessary for Europe and the world to ensure the stability and well-being of peoples." "I consider it my duty to explain this to the French, Europeans and the rest of the world," the social activist said.