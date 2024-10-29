Kiev forces’ losses in Kursk region exceed 27,950 servicemen — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 27,950 servicemen during the fighting in the Kursk direction, including more than 400 in one day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 27,950 servicemen, 179 tanks, 100 infantry fighting vehicles, 106 armored personnel carriers, 1,032 armored combat vehicles, 734 vehicles, 240 artillery pieces, 40 multiple launch rocket system launchers, including 11 US-made HIMARS and 6 MLRS, nine anti-aircraft missile launchers, seven transport and loading vehicles, 58 electronic warfare stations, 12 counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, 24 units of engineering and other equipment, including 13 obstacle clearing vehicles, a UR-77 mine clearing vehicle, as well as four armored repair and recovery vehicles and a command and staff vehicle," the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry specified that "over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 400 servicemen, 16 armored vehicles have been destroyed, including two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and 12 armored combat vehicles, as well as four artillery pieces, including one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit, a mortar, an electronic warfare station, a counter-battery radar station, an armored repair and recovery vehicle and 24 vehicles." The operation to destroy Ukrainian armed forces units continues.