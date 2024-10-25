Court arrests US mercenary for invading Russia's Kursk Region as part of Ukrainian army

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. A court has in absentia arrested a US mercenary who participated in the invasion of Russia's Kursk Region as part of the Ukrainian army, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS.

"At the request of the investigator from the Russian Chief Military Investigation Department, the court has chosen detention as a measure of restraint for the US mercenary Bernard Rebar. Investigators are taking steps to locate the defendant and his associates. The investigation will establish all circumstances of the specified crimes and provide an appropriate criminal legal assessment of the actions of the perpetrators," the report stated.

According to the report, US citizen Daniel Bernard Rebar is accused of committing a terrorist act, engaging in mercenary activities, and committing murder and attempted murder of two or more persons, including individuals carrying out official activities. The charges also include crimes committed by an organized group out of political or ideological hatred, illegal crossing of the state border, encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer, violence against a representative of the authorities, and a number of other crimes committed in the Kursk Region.