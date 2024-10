DONETSK, October 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has left most positions in Gornyak in the Krasnoarmeysk direction in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a source in the security forces told TASS, adding that the Ukrainian military suffered heavy casualties in this part of the line.

"The enemy has left most positions in Gornyak. [The Ukrainian armed forces] suffered heavy casualties, both in urban areas and as they attempted to leave the town," " the source said.