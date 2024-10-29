Hezbollah makes Naim Qasem its new secretary-general

BEIRUT, October 29. /TASS/. Hezbollah’s deputy chief, Naim Qasem, has been named the Lebanese group’s new leader.

"The Shura Council (Hezbollah’s main decision-making body - TASS) agreed to make Sheikh Naim Qasem the movement’s new secretary-general," the group said in a statement.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets since it launched Operation Northern Arrows in Lebanon on September 23. The Lebanon-based Shia movement’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut on September 27. Hezbollah confirmed his death and pledged continued actions to confront Israel.