MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. It is not yet clear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the upcoming UN climate conference in Baku, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, it’s not clear," Peskov said, answering the relevant question.

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) will take place in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 11 - 24, 2024.