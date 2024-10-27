Mankind needs to become multi-planet civilization for survival – Musk

NEW YORK, October 27. /TASS/. Humanity will have more chances to survive if it becomes a multi-planet species, US businessman Elon Musk said.

"There's always some chance that something could happen on Earth that is either, you know, a man-made disaster, or a natural disaster, like the meteor that killed the dinosaurs. There have been many mass extinction events in Earth's history. And there will be, there will be mass extinction events," Musk said.

"The probable lifespan of civilization will be much greater if we are a multi-planet species than if we are a single-planet species," he added.

Mars is one of planets to be the saving one for mankind, Musk noted.