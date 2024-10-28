Russian Security Council secretary sets off on visit to UAE

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has set off on a visit to the United Arab Emirates, the council said in a statement.

"Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has set off on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates. During his two-day trip to Abu Dhabi, he is scheduled to hold meetings with top Emirati officials. The country’s President Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is expected to host Shoigu," the statement reads.

Apart from global security issues, the parties will also discuss bilateral political, trade, economic and defense cooperation, as well as interaction between law enforcement and intelligence agencies. According to the press service, Shoigu believes that relations of partnership between Russia and the UAE are especially trust-based and have strategic importance for both countries.