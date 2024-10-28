Return to fiscal rule helping to restrain inflation — Putin

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Inflation is expected to be restrained on account of lowering non-oil and gas deficit and returning to the fiscal rule of the budget, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Reduction of the so-called non-oil and gas deficit and return to the fiscal rule" is provided for in the budget for the next three years, the head of state said at the meeting on economic matters.

Implementation of these plans "should have the restraining effect for inflation also in its turn," he added.