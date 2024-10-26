BRICS becomes the most quickly developing association globally — Serbian minister

KAZAN, October 27. /TASS/. BRICS has managed to become the most quickly developing association across the globe, Minister in charge of international economic cooperation matters in the Serbian government Nenad Popovic told TASS in an interview.

"I can express my personal opinion - I would like very much for Serbia to become a BRICS partner country. This is because BRICS is the most quickly developing economic association globally," the minister said.

Serbia will keep a close eye on development of BRICS, the minister noted. "They will still have to solve many their issues. We expect new clearing centers, mechanisms of mutual payments among BRICS countries, new digital and crypto strategies. We indeed hope these institutions will be developed; they will help to improve economic relations," Popovic added.