Russia has 75 agreements on protection of capital investments worth up to $43.13 bln

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. There are already 75 agreements on protection and promotion of capital investments in force in Russia. The total amount of investments under such agreements reaches 4.2 trillion rubles ($43.13 bln), Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Currently, 75 such agreements have been concluded and are being implemented in all federal districts. The total amount of investments is already approaching 4.2 trillion rubles with the number of new jobs of over 60,000 and almost 30,000 of them have already been created," he said.

According to Mishustin, only about a third of the agreements is used for projects in the field of mineral extraction. "The rest is used for projects of higher processing stages - chemical, food, and light industry, agriculture, forestry complex, transport infrastructure, as well as metallurgy, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals," the prime minister said.