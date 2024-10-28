West to try to stage violent protests in Georgia a la 2013 Ukraine — Russian MP

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 28. /TASS/. Western countries who support Georgia’s opposition will try to orchestrate violent protests in the country just like they did in Ukraine in 2013, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS.

"The West is already financing the opposition to spark unrest in Georgia, first of all in Tbilisi, starting today. The West will spare no effort, no expense to do this," said Viktor Volodatsky, first deputy chairman of the committee for the CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament.

"If Georgia’s government and its people stand firm against these provocations, there won’t be any serious consequences. If all who are voting today for themselves, their families, sovereignty stay home, there will be what we saw in Ukraine [in 2013-2014]," he said, adding that the Western media will propagate the idea of a "maidan" (the term "Maidan" was coined after Kiev’s central Independence Square, or Maidan Nezalezhnosti, to refer to anti-government riots - TASS) in Georgia. "We will see and hear in the Western mass media the rhetoric that the elections were rigged and that the opposition won them, i.e. they will shape public opinion ahead of what’s going to happen in Georgia," the lawmaker noted.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on Saturday, with 18 parties involved, including the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, which has been in power for 12 years. According to the latest data from the country’s Central Electoral Commission, the ruling party secured 52.98% of the vote with 97.48% of ballots counted, allowing the Georgian Dream to form a government independently. Additionally, the Coalition for Change (11.2%), the Unity - National Movement (9.83%), the Strong Georgia coalition (9.02%), and the Gakharia For Georgia party (8.22%) have also won seats in parliament, while other parties failed to surpass the five-percent election threshold.

Georgia’s opposition refuses to recognize the election results. President Salome Zourabichvili on Sunday called on people to gather for a protest rally in Tbilisi on Monday.