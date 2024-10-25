Time to book capacity for 2025 gas supplies from Russia via Ukraine is up — Putin

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the deadline for booking capacity for gas supplies from Russia via Ukraine in 2025 has already passed, this should have been done in July.

In an interview with VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin, the head of state recalled the existence of two transit routes through Ukraine for gas supplies to Europe from Russia.

"One of them is [the gas metering station (GIS)] Sokhranovka. It was closed quite a long time ago by the Ukrainian side, but now along the second branch, where Sudzha is a populated area (a populated area in the Kursk region, currently under the control of Ukraine - TASS), we are still delivering gas. The supplies are still going on," Putin said.

But the president recalled that "the contract ends at the end of this year, in December."

"In order for deliveries to continue, it is necessary [firstly] to sign a new contract, and, secondly, it was necessary to start booking these capacities in July so that someone would use them," the Russian leader said.