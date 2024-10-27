Georgia’s ruling party garners almost as much as other parties in Tbilisi — CEC

TBILISI, October 27. /TASS/. The Georgian Dream, which is the ruling party in Georgia at present, has garnered roughly as many votes at the parliamentary elections as the remaining parties taken together in all Tbilisi districts, according to data provided by the Central Electoral Commission after counting votes from 100% of polling stations in the country’s capital.

The Georgian Dream scored less than 50% in the districts of Vake, Saburtalo, Gldani, Samgori, Isani, Mtatsminda, Krtsanisi, Chugureti, Nadzaladzevi and Didube. The ruling party totally garnered 45.54% in Tbilisi, with the remaining parties winning 45.8%.

The parliamentary elections that took place in Georgia on October 26, were held for the first time with the use of electronic ballot boxes, installed at 74% of polling stations for almost 90% of voters.

According to data of the Central Electoral Commission after manual counting of votes from 99.64% of polling stations, the Georgian Dream garnered 54.08% of the vote, the Coalition for Change took 10.92%, the United National Movement party won 10.12%, the Strong Georgia coalition had 8.78%, while the Gakharia For Georgia party scored 7.76% of the vote. The voter turnout stood at 58.84%.