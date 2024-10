MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Kazakhstan has received the status of a BRICS partner country, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Dauren Abayev told TASS.

"We received the status of the BRICS partner country. This is already a big step," the Ambassador said.

"We are ready to support all the fruitful initiatives of BRICS meeting our national interests," Abayev noted. "Our country will also continue keeping a close eye on development of the organization and strengthen the productive dialog," he added.