Georgia's ruling party to bring country to higher level after winning elections — PM

TBILISI, October 28. /TASS/. The ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party intends to take the country to a significantly new level of development in the next four years of its rule after winning the parliamentary elections on October 26, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at a government meeting.

"In four years, we must elevate our country to a significantly higher level of development, for which all necessary foundations are already in place," Kobakhidze stated. He noted that the government would present an updated four-year program to parliament in about a month, based on the party’s election platform. Key objectives include achieving economic growth of up to 130 billion GEL (around $48 billion). Additionally, by 2028, the country’s budget is expected to exceed 40 billion GEL (approximately $14.7 billion), according to the prime minister.

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26, marking the first use of electronic ballot boxes. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling party won with 54.08% of the vote, securing the right to form the government independently.

Four opposition parties broke the five-percent threshold: the Coalition for Change received 10.92% of the vote, the Unity-National Movement Party - 10.12%, the Strong Georgia Party - 8.78%, and the Gakharia For Georgia Party - 7.76%. All of them refuse to recognize the results of the election.