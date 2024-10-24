NATO expansion, threats from Trump and Kursk developments — Putin summarizes BRICS Summit

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. While Moscow is ready to consider any options for peace with Kiev in order to resolve the Ukraine crisis based on the realities on the ground, it will not agree to anything else, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a news conference summarizing the BRICS Summit.

According to the head of state, the Russian Army has been advancing on all sectors of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone, while as many as 2,000 enemy troops have been encircled in the Kursk area. Russia is opposed to an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, the head of state stressed. Also, he criticized NATO’s expansion as unfair and said it makes no sense threatening Russia as he commented on alleged threats from former US President Donald Trump.

TASS has gathered key takeaways from the president's statements.

On restoring communication with Europe

Allegations that Russia refuses to revive dialogue with European countries are just lies, Putin said. "We have never refused to do so, nor are we refusing now. If some wish to resume relations with us, they are welcome. We keep saying so all the time. But we are not being obtrusive," he explained.

Putin attributed destabilization inside the EU to what he termed erroneous policies being pursued by the European elites. He rejected corresponding Western accusations against Russia as rubbish. "This [destabilization] is a net effect of the domestic policies in these states. <…> As a popular saying goes here, it’s an attempt to put one’s own blame at somebody else’s door and to shirk responsibility for wrong decisions in the economy or domestic policies," he added.

On special op and situation in Kursk region

The Russian Army is advancing on all sectors of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone and it has been acting resolutely in all directions. Meanwhile, Kiev has been losing fewer tanks on the battlefield only because it has been using them less, Putin explained.

Ukraine’s incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk was meant to show to the United States that its investment in Kiev has not been useless. "They want by all means to show to the current [US] administration and the electorate supporting the current administration, this party [the Democrats], that their investments in Ukraine have not been in vain," the head of state pointed out. "They [the Ukrainians] are working for them (the US — TASS), not for the interests of the Ukrainian people," he added.

Some 2,0000 Ukrainian troops have been encircled in the Kursk Region. "[Russian troops] are actively working in the Kursk direction. Some units of the Ukrainian army, including those in the Kursk Region, have been blocked and encircled. About 2,000 men," Putin specified.

On alleged threats from Trump

As regards alleged threats "to hit Moscow" from former US President Donald Trump, threatening Russia makes no sense at all, Putin said, as Russians only feel emboldened by threats.

On relations with US

Post-election relations between Moscow and Washington will depend on the future US administration, the Russian leader said. "If the United States is open to building normal relations with Russia, we will reciprocate. If they don’t want to, they don’t have to. It will be up to the future administration," he added.

On Ukraine conflict

Everybody in BRICS is seeking to put an end to the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible, preferably by peaceful means, Putin assured reporters.

"We know what is being done and how in launching unmanned speedboats in the Black Sea. We know who is present there, what European countries of NATO these people come from, and how they go about doing this job. The same applies to instructors and military servicemen. And the same applies to the use of high-precision weapons, including ATACMS, Storm Shadow and other missiles. Ukrainian soldiers cannot use them without space reconnaissance, target setting and Western-made software. They can do this only with the direct participation of officers from NATO countries," he argued.

Russia is ready to consider any options for peace agreements with Kiev to resolve the Ukraine crisis based on the realities on the ground, Putin continued.

Regarding peace talks, "the ball is in Kiev’s court," the Russian leader said. However, he continued, the ringleaders of the Kiev regime have refused to negotiate as, among other reasons, they would have to cancel martial law and hold an election.

On Middle East conflict

Russia is opposed to any further escalation in the Middle East, as, strategically, it will gain nothing from it, Putin maintained. "We are very concerned about what is happening in the [Middle East] region. And no matter who says what, Russia is not interested in the [Middle East] conflict getting worse," he said. "Strategically, we will gain nothing from this, we will only face additional problems," he added.

On NATO expansion

Putin described the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance as unfair. "Haven’t we said this? ‘Don’t do it. NATO expansion violates our security.’ No, they preferred to have it their way. But is this fair? There is no justice here. We wish to change this situation and we will achieve this goal," Putin insisted.

On GDP growth

Russia’s GDP growth may amount to around 4% this year, Putin said. "As you can see, we are living a normal life as we work and progress. Our economy is growing. We saw a 3.4-3.6% growth last year. This year, [growth] may reach around 4%, probably 3.9%," he surmised.

On BRICS Summit

According to Putin, the 16th BRICS Summit has successfully ended to become one of the most significant events on the global political calendar. "It became the culminating point of the Russian chairmanship in the association and one of the most significant events on the world political calendar. I have repeatedly said that Russia’s approach to the BRICS chairmanship is responsible," he stated.