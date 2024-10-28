Zelensky submits legislation to extend martial law, general mobilization

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) bills extending martial law and general mobilization for 90 days from November 10, according to the Rada’s website.

Martial law was imposed in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. General mobilization was declared on the same day. Both martial law and general mobilization have been extended several times since. The previous extension expires on November 9.

Due to martial law, the country canceled parliamentary elections in late October 2023 and the presidential election in March 2024 as the country’s constitution prohibits elections amid martial law.