IRGC chief pledges 'unimaginable implications' to Israel for striking Iran

DUBAI, October 28. /TASS/. Hossein Salami, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has warned that Israel will face "unimaginable implications" for its strikes against Iran, as reported by the corps’ press service.

"The illegal actions of the Zionist regime, thwarted in their objectives by our air defenses, reveal significant flaws in their calculations and limitations in combating resistance forces, especially in Gaza and Lebanon. The consequences of this act will undoubtedly be severe for the occupiers," Salami stated.

The IRGC chief extended his condolences to the families of Iranian soldiers killed in the Israeli strike and expressed gratitude to all those involved in repelling the "recent aggression of the Zionist enemy air force."

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced surgical strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks." The Iranian military reported that some facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam were targeted, but claimed that Israel caused only limited damage, as the country's air defense systems intercepted the main impact.

In total, four Iranian soldiers were killed in the strike.