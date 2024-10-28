Russia welcomes Kuwait's growing interest in developing bilateral relations — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia welcomes Kuwait's growing interest in developing relations between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah al-Yahya.

"We have welcomed the growing interest of the governments, departments and business circles of the two countries in developing relations in all areas of our bilateral cooperation," Lavrov said.

Lavrov noted that the parties paid particular attention to facilities and resources of the relations, which is handled by the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

"It has not met for a long time, and we agreed to speed up its seventh meeting. It should take place in Moscow, we will try to do this by the end of this year," he added.