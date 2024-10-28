Two people suffer injuries in Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Voronezh Region

VORONEZH, October 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has carried out drone attacks on two enterprises in Russia’s Voronezh Region, leaving two people injured, Governor Alexander Gusev said.

"Last night, two enterprises in the Voronezh Region were attacked by enemy drones. Two employees were injured in the Anninsky District," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, the attack caused a fire, which damaged some of the enterprise’s buildings and some equipment, also affecting two garages, a private house and a power line. Drone debris damaged the roof of a household facility at an enterprice in the Novokhopyorsky District.

"I would like to thank emergency personnel for their quick and effective work, which made it possible to prevent fatalities and reduce damage from the attacks," Gusev added.