Saakashvili’s party to boycott parliament’s work after losing parliamentary elections

TBILISI, October 27. /TASS/. Georgia’s Unity - National Movement party, which was formed on the basis of ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili’s United National Movement, will not take part in the work of the country’s new parliament because it doesn’t recognize the election results, the party’s leader, Tinatin Bokuchava said.

"Naturally, when we said that we don’t recognize the election results, it means that we don’t plan to take part in parliament’s work. I am sure there were no questions about this as far as the Unity - National Movement is concerned," she told journalists.

Earlier in the day, another opposition party, the Coalition for Change, refused to take its seats in parliament.

According to data of the Central Electoral Commission after counting ballots from 99.64% of polling stations, the Georgian Dream garnered 54.08% of the vote, the Coalition for Change took 10.92%, the United National Movement party won 10.12%, the Strong Georgia coalition had 8.78%, while the Gakharia For Georgia party scored 7.76% of the vote. All of them refuse to recognize the voting results. The voter turnout stood at 58.94%.