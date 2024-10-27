Georgia’s Coalition for Change refuses from parliamentary seats

TBILISI, October 27. /TASS/. Georgia’s opposition Coalition for Change, which refused to recognize the results of the parliamentary elections in the country, has relinquished its seats in parliament and state funding, according to the coalition’s statement.

"The Coalition for Change refuses from parliamentary seats, privileges and financing," the statement says.

The collation also decided to demand the country’s Central Electoral Commission annul their party tickets so that the party’s seats in parliament could not be taken by anyone else as under the Georgian laws, in case a lawmaker vacates his or her seat prematurely, it goes to a person next on the party list.

The parliamentary elections that took place in Georgia on October 26, were held for the first time with the use of electronic ballot boxes, installed at 74% of polling stations for almost 90% of voters.

According to data of the Central Electoral Commission after counting ballots from 99.64% of polling stations, the Georgian Dream garnered 54.08% of the vote, the Coalition for Change took 10.92%, the United National Movement party won 10.12%, the Strong Georgia coalition had 8.78%, while the Gakharia For Georgia party scored 7.76% of the vote. The voter turnout stood at 58.94%.