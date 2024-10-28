EU integration remains top priority of Georgia's foreign policy — PM

TBILISI, October 28. /TASS/. Integration into the European Union (EU) remains a top priority for Georgia's foreign policy in the coming years, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated.

"We have key foreign policy priorities, and EU integration is, of course, our foremost objective. We anticipate a renewal of relations, which I believe will intensify from the beginning of next year," Kobakhidze said during a government meeting.

He also emphasized that Georgia must fulfill the obligations outlined in the Association Agreement with the EU in order to join the European Union by 2030.

Georgians participated in parliamentary elections on October 26, marking the country's first elections utilizing electronic ballot boxes. The Central Electoral Commission reported that the ruling Georgian Dream party received 54.08% of the vote, securing the right to form a government. Four opposition parties surpassed the five-percent threshold: the Coalition for Change garnered 10.92%, the United National Movement received 10.12%, the Strong Georgia coalition obtained 8.78%, and the Gakharia For Georgia party achieved 7.76%. All opposition parties have refused to acknowledge the election results.