Results of election in Georgia put it further away from EU, NATO — Polish Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The process and the outcome of the October 26 parliamentary elections in Georgia put the perspective of its accession to the EU and NATO further away, the Polish Foreign Ministry said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland expresses deep concern over the process of parliamentary elections in Georgia, which took place on October 26, 2024. […] Unfortunately, what we observed during the October 26 elections, makes Georgia not closer, but further away from the EU and NATO," the Polish Foreign Ministry said.

According to the outcome of the election, the Georgian Dream party got 54.08%, which allows it to unilaterally form the government. Four opposition parties have exceeded the 5% threshold: the Coalition for Change got 10.92% of votes, the United National Movement got 10.12%, the Strong Georgia got 8.78%, while the Gakharia For Georgia Party got 7.76%. All of them refuse to recognize the outcome of the elections.