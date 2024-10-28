North Korea recovers flight records of South Korean drone discovered in Pyongyang

SEOUL, October 28. /TASS/. North Korean specialists have removed the flight control module and recovered the route of the drone, whose fragments were discovered in Pyongyang earlier on October 19, KCNA reported.

The spokesman of the North Korean Defense Ministry published the final results of the investigation of the drone intrusion in Pyongyang. The investigators determined the takeoff location, the route and the target of the drone. Previously, the North Korean Foreign Ministry stated that South Korean drones violated the Pyongyang airspace thrice in October.

The specialists have determined that the drone took off from the South Korean island of Baengnyeongdo on October 8 at 23:25 local time, traveled over the North Korean city of Nampho and spread the leaflets on October 9 at 01:32 in the airspace between the Foreign Ministry Building and the Sungni metro station, and at 01:35 - over the Ministry of Defense. The experts concluded that the leaflet drop plan was made in conjunction with the flight plan: the control module sent a signal to the attached device when the drone reached a designated location in the flight plan.

According to the KCNA, the evidence included 238 flight plans and records, made between June 5, 2023 and October 8, 2024. All flights, except for the last one, took place over South Korea.

The news agency pointed out that the presented facts prove that the South Korean military are responsible for the provocation involving the dissemination of leaflets. The Defense Ministry spokesman added that, should a South Korean drone violate the North Korean airspace again, "the source of all problems and provocations will disappear for good as a result of a ruthless DPRK offensive.".