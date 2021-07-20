Five countries interested in Russia’s state-of-the-art Su-57 fifth-generation fighter

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport is holding talks with five countries interested in buying the Su-57 fifth-generation multirole fighter, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said at the MAKS-2021 air show on Tuesday.

"This is one of the world’s best fighters based on its operational characteristics. It undoubtedly has various advantages. Here, at the air show, we will hold a presentation for our partners that will feature the latest aircraft-launched weapons both on external and internal hardpoints. That is why, we expect high demand for this aircraft in coming years. Five countries have already shown interest in this project. We are holding consultations," the chief executive said.

The Su-57 has triggered great interest, considering that a government contract has been signed for this fighter under Russia’s state armament program, the Rosoboronexport chief said, noting that there was fierce competition from US, European and Chinese companies on the world combat aircraft market.

Delegations from about 20 foreign countries have arrived to attend the MAKS air show, Mikheyev said.

Russia’s Su-57 fighter

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designated to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing a supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment. This includes a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), and a radar system spread across its body along with some other innovations, in particular, an armament placed inside its fuselage.