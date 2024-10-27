Iran doesn’t want war but will respond to Israel — Iranian president

DUBAI, October 27. /TASS/. Iran doesn’t want to inflate the conflict but reserves the right to respond to Israel’s strike appropriately, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"We don’t want a war, but we will defend the rights of our people and country. We will give an appropriate response to the Zionist regime’s (Israel - TASS) aggression," his press service quoted him as saying.

"If the Zionist regime’s aggression and crimes continue, tension will only grow and we know that the United States is pushing Israel toward these tragedies. They (the United States - TASS) promised to put an end to the war against us but failed to keep their word," he stressed.

"Over the past 45 years (since its establishment in 1979 - TASS), the Islamic republic and its people have demonstrated that they will never yield to any aggression," he added.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was conducting surgical strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks." The Iranian military, in turn, said that some of its facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam had come under attack but that Israel only caused limited damage as the country’s air defense systems deflected the main impact.

On October 1, the Islamic Republic launched a massive missile attack on Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to the Israeli side, around 180 projectiles were fired, with most of them being intercepted. Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei warned that the attacks on Israel would then only be expanded.