Putin refers to facts of Zelensky rejecting talks in conversation with Xi Jinping — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to facts of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky rejecting talks on settlement in the country in a conversation with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit in Kazan, adding that Moscow is ready for them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin when asked about the issues discussed at the talks between the leaders on Ukraine.

"Well-known facts were mentioned when Zelensky himself rejected talks," the minister said. "As President Putin has confirmed, we are ready for the talks," he added.

Meanwhile Russian President stressed in the conversation with Xi Jinping that Moscow appreciates the efforts by China, Brazil and other Russian partners on search for ways of peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Lavrov added.

"Vladimir V. confirmed that we appreciate the wish of China, Brazil and other our strategic partners from the Global South to find ways of peaceful settlement of the conflict," he said.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, was held in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the summit its participants passed the Kazan declaration. Among the main themes of the document are development of the association, the position on global problems, settlement of regional crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit was the first attended by the new members of the integration.