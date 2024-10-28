UN Security Council to hold meeting on Ukraine on October 30

UNITED NATIONS, October 28. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine on October 30, the Permanent Mission of Switzerland, who currently presides over the Council, told reporters.

"A meeting on upholding peace and security in Ukraine will take place on October 30. It was requested by Ukraine, with support from the United States, France, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Slovenia and Malta," the mission said.

The Russian mission requested a meeting on "shipments of Western weapons to Ukraine and their consequences for the perspectives of a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis" for October 31.