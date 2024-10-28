All measures to protect leaders were taken in Kazan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The organizers of the BRICS Summit in Kazan have implemented all necessary security measures for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the other attending leaders, including measures to protect their health, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated at a briefing.

"At all international summits, both for our president and all guests, all necessary and appropriate measures are taken to ensure every aspect of security, including health," Peskov emphasized.

According to him, in Kazan, "all these measures were at the highest level."