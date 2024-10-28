Russia expresses concern over rising tensions in the Red Sea — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia is alarmed by the escalating tensions in the waters of the Red Sea and its surrounding areas, stated Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, and Deputy Foreign Minister, during the 4th International Russia-Middle East Forum.

"Regarding the situation in the Middle East, the increasing tensions in the adjacent territories and the waters of the Red Sea, exacerbated by Houthi attacks on vessels amid the unprecedented escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, are a matter of serious concern," the diplomat said.

Bogdanov emphasized that Moscow has repeatedly warned that the continuation of violence in the Gaza Strip and its vicinity would create additional risks of armed confrontation in the Middle East.

As the conflict in the Gaza Strip intensifies, the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement has announced its intention to conduct strikes on Israeli territory and to block pro-Israeli vessels from navigating the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Israel halts its military operations in the Palestinian enclave. The Houthis claim to have attacked at least 170 Israeli-affiliated ships since last November, along with striking 72 US and 12 British vessels.