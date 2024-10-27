{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

US national working for Russia rescued from village near Ugledar — DPR HQ

According to the spokesman for the defense headquarters of the DPR, over the two years of the special military operation, he has operated in Ukraine’s territory to share reconnaissance data with Russian forces
© DPR Defence headquarters

DONETSK, October 27. /TASS/. A US national, who has been working for the Russian side, has been rescued from the village of Bogoyavlenka near Ugledar, a spokesman for the defense headquarters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said.

"Russian special services jointly with units <…> of the Russian defense ministry’s Eastern military district conducted an operation to evacuate a valuable operative source - a US citizen, who played a key role in preparing the offensive on the village of Bogoyavlenka near Ugledar," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, over the two years of the special military operation, Kenneth M. (the name was changed) has operated in Ukraine’s territory to share reconnaissance data with Russian forces to make it possible to deliver pinpoint strikes on the enemy and minimize damage to civilian infrastructure and the civilian population.

"The life of the American national is out of danger. Efforts are being made to grant political asylum and Russian citizenship to the man," the spokesman added.

Tags
UkraineUnited StatesMilitary operation in Ukraine
