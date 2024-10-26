Iran downs Israeli fighters, drones while repelling its attack — legislator

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. Iran’s armed forces downed Israeli fighter jets and drones while repelling the Jewish state’s attack on the Islamic republic, Iranian lawmaker Abolfazl Zohrevand said.

"We must be proud of how powerful our country’s air defense systems are. Despite the fact that the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) used several fighter jets and drones, air defenses did a very good job. Almost all drones and fighter jets launched by the regime were destroyed before they took any action," Zohrevand, who sits on the commission on national security and foreign policy at the Iranian parliament, told Iran’s state broadcaster.